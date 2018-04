Barbara Garrison, 84, of Bunker Hill, formerly of Edwardsville, died at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Integrity of Wood River.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.