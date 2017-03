Barbara J. “Bobbie” Unfried, 70, of Granite City, died at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.