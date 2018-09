Barbara J. Rook

Barbara J. Rook, 86, of Alton, died at 9:41 a.m. Thursday, August 23, 2018, at her home in Alton.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. David Crowley will officiate. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.