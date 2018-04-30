Barbara Jean Litzelman, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at The Fountains in Granite City, where she has resided for the past year. She had spent her final days surrounded by her family with love and laughter.

She was born March 6, 1929, in Harvel, Ill., a daughter of the late Edward and Cecilia (Durbin) Redman. She married Albert E. Litzelman on June 15, 1948, in Raymond, Ill., and he passed away on April 17, 2002. She had worked as a bookkeeper throughout the years and she and her husband had owned and operated Dairy Queen in Pontoon Beach and Collinsville for many years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and formerly a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. She volunteered working bingo and the fish fry days at Ss. Peter and Paul. She enjoyed watching baseball, cheering on the Granite City High School Warriors and the St. Louis Cardinals, but was the biggest fan of all sports played by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Douglas and Nona Litzelman of Green Bay, Wis., Elaine and Duane Smallie of Granite City and Francene and Michael Marks of Clayton, Mo.; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Debbie Smallie, Joshua (Lauren Courtway) Smallie, Timothy and Meagan Smallie, Clare and Jon Seppala, Kristin and Tim Peerenboom, Jenny Marks, Catherine and Joe Paquin and Chris Marks; great-grandchildren, Carter, Bennett, Braden, Reece, Cate, Maddox, Bryce, Graydon, Arden, Rhys, Morgan, Torri, Emily, Cooper, and Hannah; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Litzelman; a brother, Joseph Redman; and a sister, Helen Spinner.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at St. Agnes Cemetery in Hillsboro. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Hospice of Southern Illinois or a charity of one’s choice are requested.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.