Barbara Lavern Sisson

Barbara Lavern Sisson, 72, of Edwardsville, died at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, October 1, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. There will be no service. A private interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery.