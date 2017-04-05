Barbara Rodney, 76, died Sunday, April 2, 2017, surrounded by the love of her family.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Alphonsus Church, where she was an active member.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
