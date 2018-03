Barbara Sue Modrusic, 83, of Granite City, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.