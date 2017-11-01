Barbara Wooden Petitt, 84, died Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
