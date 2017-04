Barrie A. Daube, 51, of Brighton, died at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A second visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Worden. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.