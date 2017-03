Basil O. Underwood, 87, of Rosewood Heights, died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.