Beauton “Boots” Asperger, 85, of Granite City, passed away at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Nov. 2, 1932, in Madison, a daughter of the late William L. and Anna C. (Ahner) Rhoades. She married Stephen J. Asperger in June 1951 and he passed away on Nov. 11, 2002. She retired from the United States government after 35 years of dedicated service as a computer operator. She was a member of Hope Church in St. Louis and enjoyed visiting all churches throughout the area. She had a special love of music, enjoyed singing and considered herself “The Singing Evangelist.” She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

Boots is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael S. and Tonja (Asperger) of Mitchell; a grandson, Jacob Asperger and fiancée, Heather Hays of Granite City; great-grandson, Brody Joyce; stepgranddaughters, Tabitha and Jenna Smith; two nephews, Richard and Charles Asperger; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Rhoades.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.