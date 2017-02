Benjamin E. Moore, 95, of Rosewood Heights, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 10 North Center, Rosewood Heights, where visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Interment with military honors will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.