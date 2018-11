Bernadette E. “Bernie” Zabotka

Bernadette E. “Bernie” Zabotka, 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation for Bernadette will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Bernadette’s life, service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 24, with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1621 10th St. in Madison. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.