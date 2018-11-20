Bernadine J. Geisen

Bernadine J. Geisen, 86, passed away at 12:15 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be at noon Friday, November 23, with Fr. John Luong, OMV, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A luncheon will be provided by the church beginning at 1 p.m. at the St. Matthew’s/Mary’s Community Center on Milton Road in Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.