Bernard R. “Mac” McGee, 85 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at his home. Bernard was born on January 12, 1933 in Batchtown, Illinois; the son of the late Fred and Helen (Hillen) McGee. Bernard was a laborer for the Granite City Street Department and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Bernard was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and Union Laborers Local 397. Bernard enjoyed his days of camping, fishing and traveling, most of all Bernard loved to spend time with his family. Bernard will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together. Bernard is survived by and will be missed by his children; Belinda (Russell) Pace of Collinsville, Illinois, Larry (Carrie) McGee of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tony) Wolf, Stacy (Yohance) Flager, Matthew (Leah) Milton, Russell (Kristen) Pace Jr., Jason (Amber) Pace, Andria Pace, Brittany Pace, Jessica McGee, Emily McGee, Emily Darden, Heather Nunn, Nicholas Nunn; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Rutledge; brothers, Wilber “Fritz” McGee, Lester McGee; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Bernard was preceded in death by his sisters; Bertha Johnes, Sister Catherine McGee; brother, Jerome McGee. A memorial mass is be planned for a later date. Memorial donations are suggested to Holy family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road is serving the family.