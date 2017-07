Golda ‘Bernice’ Brigman, 95, formerly of Hartford, died at 10:38 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Oak Hill Care Center in Waterloo.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, and will continue from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.