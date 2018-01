Bernice L. Gusewelle, 91, of Glen Carbon, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra is handling arrangements.