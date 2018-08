Bertha Ann Dean

Bertha Ann Dean, 92, of Godfrey, passed away peacefully at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton with her family by her side.

Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, with Rev. Jason Pierce officiating.