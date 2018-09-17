Bertha Pace

Bertha Pace, 95, of Collinsville (formerly of Venice) passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

She was born September 6, 1923, in Alton and raised in Grafton, a daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha (Barnes) Edwards. She married Alfred O. “Al” Pace on January 22, 1946, in East St. Louis. Bertha graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in East St. Louis and served her community as a loving and dedicated nurse for over 50 years. She worked in nursing with Laclede Steel in Madison and St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City. She was a member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville and belonged to the Venice History Association and the Junior Service Club of Venice. She loved her days of sewing, traveling and reading. Her greatest love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

Bertha is survived by daughters, Virginia and William Blackburn of Florissant, Mo., and Kathleen and Walter Goff of Edwardsville; sons, Alfred E. and Joan Pace of Glen Carbon and Frank O. and Beth Pace of Granite City; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 65 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Russell Samuel Pace; and a sister, Suzanne Rose.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 21, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville with Father Joseph Havrilka as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society in care of Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Glen Carbon; irwinchapel.com.