Bertie M. Dorris, 71, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 1:58 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at her home.

She was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Suffolk, Va., a daughter of the late Robert Hundley and Clara (Butler) Godfrey of Elizabeth City, N.C. She had worked at Wood River Township Hospital and Bethalto Care Center. She retired after 25 years of dedicated and loving service as a registered nurse and continued working at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, V.I.P. Manor in Wood River and Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Chapter 6060 in Elizabeth City, N.C., and she enjoyed crocheting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her former husband of 42 years, Jack Dorris of Edwardsville; children, Jackie Dorris of Cottage Hills, Dale Dorris of Pontoon Beach, Allen Dorris of Cottage Hills, Brandy (Chris) Womack of Pontoon Beach, and Cindy (Amanda) Dixon of Dow; grandchildren, Dylan, Jamie, Austin, Alanna, Tyler, Kaytlyn, Lexi, Krissy, John, Brittnie, Hannah, and C.J.; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Levi; brothers and sisters, Patricia (Claude) Gibbs of Elizabeth City, N.C., Mary Koria of Elizabeth City, N.C., Christine (Glenn Goin) Spence of Elizabeth City, N.C., Bobbie (Art) Joiner of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Angela (David) Massey of Ottumwa, Iowa, Richard (Jeanie) Landers of Houghston, W. Va., Donnie (Rhonda) Landers of Fayetteville, N.C., and Donnie Hundley of Zephyr Hills, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kevin Billings; and brothers and sisters, William Landers, Charlie Landers, Cheryl Ann Cagnina, and Tommy Hundley.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River with the Rev. Charles West officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.