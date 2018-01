Bertie Mae Dortch, 84, of Granite City, died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A chapel committal service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, with burial to follow.