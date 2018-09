Betta A. Cox

Betta A. Cox, 90, of Wood River, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 3, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Saksa–Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.