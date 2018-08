Bette L. Whyte

Bette L. Whyte, 80, of Godfrey, died at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 7. Bill Cooper will officiate. Burial will be private.