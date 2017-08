Bettie J. Head, age 81 of Highland, died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Hamel. Interment will be at Immanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Hamel.