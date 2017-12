Betty Ann Huntsman, 75, of Alton, died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private family burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.