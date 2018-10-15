Betty Ann Missey, 86, of Edwardsville and formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 6:23 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born January 7, 1932 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late William Joseph and Marie Helen (Jaros) Primas. She married Clarence Missey on August 26, 1950 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 1996. She retired in January 1987 from the United States Government after over 30 years of dedicated service as a secured file clerk. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed her many extensive world travels with her husband and family throughout her lifetime. Betty cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her entire family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy and husband Bob Lautner of LaGrange, Park, Illinois and Valerie Cassens and special friend, Jim Holt of Edwardsville; four grandchildren, Melissa and husband, Jim Fusco of Park Ridge, Illinois, Brad and wife, C.J. Lautner of Orland Hills, Illinois, Adam Lautner and fiancé, Amanda Charapata of Plainfield, Illinois and Brian and wife, Stephanie Cassens of Hamel, Illinois; six great grandchildren, Gia, Gabi and Lyla Fusco, Luke and Lucy Lautner and Mina Cassens; other extended family and friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made as masses or to Partners for Pets or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com