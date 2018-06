Betty C. Fitzgibbons, 84, of Delhi, died at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Jersey Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Martin Smith will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.