Betty F. Biermann, 90, of Wood River, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Holy Angels Catholic Church.