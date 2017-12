Betty H. Barr, 94, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Pontoon Baptist Church in Pontoon Beach. Betty will be laid to rest next to Blaine at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.