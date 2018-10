Betty Haeffner

Betty Haeffner, 85, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, October 13, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Tim Broiher officiating. Betty will be laid to rest next to Willis at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.