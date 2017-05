Betty J. Cox, 85, of Rosewood Heights, died at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with her loving family and friends by her side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River and will continue from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. funeral services Tuesday, May 16, at the Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.