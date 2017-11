Betty J. Evans, 91, of Edwardsville, died at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Delmar Gardens of Chesterfield.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.