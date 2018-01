Betty J. Heepke, 88, of Edwardsville, died at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Eden Church. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15. Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.