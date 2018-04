Betty J. (Sansom) Elmore, 88, of Bethalto, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A memorial visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the family’s home, 6422 Black Rail Drive in Moro.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.