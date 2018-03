Betty Jane Ledder, 92, died at 4:20 a.m. Monday, March 5, 2018, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.