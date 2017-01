Betty Jean Cox, 84, of Edwardsville, died at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.