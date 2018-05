Betty Jean Freeman, 87, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of Betty’s life, graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at St. John Cemetery, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.