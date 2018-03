Betty Jo Horvath, 75, of Pontoon Beach, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at her home after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer for 12 years.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Cremation rites will follow and a private family burial will be at the Vera Cruz Cemetery in Missouri at a later date.