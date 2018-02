Betty L. Dankenbring, 91, of Glen Carbon, died at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, and from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Friedens U.C.C. in Troy. Burial will be at Friedens Cemetery in Troy.