Betty Lois Gaines, 87, of Granite City, died at 9:43 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City. Private burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.