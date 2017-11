Betty Lou Schmidt, 90, of Edwardsville, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville and 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Eden Church in Edwardsville. She will be cremated according to her wishes and a private family burial will be held at a later date.