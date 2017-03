Betty Louise Reno, 84, of South Roxana, died at 6:50 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017, at Fountain View Manor Memory Care in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at Kane Cemetery in Kane, Ill.