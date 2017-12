Betty Rae Williams, 95, died at 8:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.