Beverly “Bev” Werts, 56, died at 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Fosterburg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.