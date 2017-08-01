Beverly A. Donnell, 70, of Granite City, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1946, in Anna, Ill., a daughter of the late Everett Eugene and Berniece May (Brown) Smick. She married Roger F. Donnell on March 29, 1980, at Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City and he survives.

She retired in 2013 from Wolters Kluwer in St. Louis after 37 years of dedicated service as a composition specialist. Beverly was a faithful member of the Troy United Methodist Church in Troy, where she enjoyed singing with the choir. She enjoyed her many joyful vacations through the years and had a special love for the Great Smoky Mountains. She enjoyed music and had a special gift of singing and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 37 years, she is survived by her cherished toy poodle, Pippin; brother and sister-in-law, Kent W. and Katherine Smick of Collinsville; sister, Cari Smick of Colorado; stepmother, Cheryl Smick of Granite City; stepbrother, John Angel of Granite City; sister-in-law, Jeanne Krupinski of Pacific, Mo.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Val Donnell of Iowa; many special cousins, nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, with the Rev. Dr. Andy Adams officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Troy United Methodist Church in Troy or to BJC Hospice in Alton and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.