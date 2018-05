Beverly Ann Dugge Antoine, 72, of Jerseyville, passed away with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River. Rev. Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Following the committal service, lunch will be provided at Faith Lutheran Church.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.