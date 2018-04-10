Beverly J. Powell, 69, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully at 5:30 p.m. April 7, 2018, at her home with a few close family members.
A memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
