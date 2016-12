Beverly J. Whitaker, 77, of Wood River, formerly of Granite City, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.