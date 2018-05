Beverly Jean Theesfeld, 88, of Godfrey, formerly of Galva, Ill., passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Integrity Healthcare in Godfrey.

In accordance to her wishes, there will be no visitation and cremation rites will be accorded.

Services will be held at a later date and interment will be in Galva Cemetery in Galva.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.