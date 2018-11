Beverly June Ford, 82, of Godfrey, died at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 15, in the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.